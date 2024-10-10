WILTON — An ever growing area inside Mountain Side Powersports, 912 US Route 2 East signifies the caring and compassion people and businesses in Maine have for others.

On Wednesday, Oct. 9, owner Dan Daigle said his son Joe Daigle’s stepfather, Dennis Nickerson of Gorham and some friends who own businesses came up with the idea of helping those hit hard by Hurricane Helene recently. They began organizing a relief effort to help those in North Carolina and Tennessee, Dan stated.

Information about the project was posted on the Facebook page recently and items have been dropped off ever since. Donations will be accepted through Tuesday, Oct. 15, with trucks expected to depart Thursday.

“Joe helped spread the word, make it known,” Dan noted. “A lot of people in this area, state want to participate, help in some way but don’t know how. We are providing that outlet for them.”

Cash donations are being accepted, Dan said. “We are using the money, going out and buying needed stuff,” he noted. “We have had a number of people dropping things off. A number of other businesses locally and throughout the state are also accepting donations.”

Nickerson has collected lots of stuff, there is a trailer at Earl’s Farm and Nursery in Wales and a collection point in Fort Kent, Dan stated.

“Right now we have three trucks lined up to go,” he said. “If we have need for more, we will make arrangements. There will be two drivers in each truck, no stops are planned on the way.”

Dan expected it would take 15 hours to get to the drop off point, unload and start the trip back.

“It’s been amazing the reception we have received,” Dan said.

In talking with contacts in North Carolina, clothing is desperately needed, Dan noted. Waterproof boots, medical items, first aid supplies, diapers, essential day to day items such as soap and shampoo, dog and cat food, bedding, towels, fuel and batteries are other things, he said.

“They asked for generators,” Dan said. “I am going to be picking up some two-way radios tonight. Water companies in that area are shipping water by the tractor trailer load. One thing they want is canned food that have pop off lids that don’t need a can opener.”

A grain company in Canton is donating dog and cat food, Dan said. A post on the Mountain Side Powersports Facebook page noted Rocky Ridge Livestock LLC hopes to fill a 40-bag pallet with pet food, chicken and horse grain for displaced animals.

Dan said he is proud of what his company is doing, excited that it is being well received. While it will be closed this Friday and Saturday to attend an event in New Hampshire, Kathy Bryant will be at the store on Friday to accept donations. It is closed on Sunday and Monday.

Joe has established a Venmo account which can be retrieved through his Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/joey.daigle.5, Dan said. Cash donations may be given there after the trucks leave Thursday, he noted.

“We are excited it has been so well received,” Dan said. “Donations have been heartfelt. We hope they go to good use in the North Carolina, Tennessee region.”

For more information call Mountain Side Powersports, 207-645-2985 or visit the Facebook page.

