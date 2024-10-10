FARMINGTON — The Regional School Unit 9 board of directors met Oct. 8 at the Bjorn Career and Technical Education [CTE] Center at Mt. Blue Middle School for a preliminary meeting before the regularly scheduled session. In addition to discussions about the district newsletter relaunch and upcoming professional development workshops, board members were reminded of the open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony at 227 Main St. in Farmington, from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 15. This event will celebrate the transformation of the former Holman Mission House into a centralized space for staff and community members.

Chairperson Dorothy “Dee” Robinson introduced Julian Reynolds, a junior at Mt. Blue High School, to the board. “Julian loves being outdoors. He enjoys hiking in the summer and fishing any chance he gets, even ice fishing in the winter,” Robinson shared. Reynolds, who plays soccer, basketball and lacrosse, expressed his desire to join the board to learn more about decision-making processes and to further educate himself on how the school operates, said Robinson. Reynolds plans to pursue a career as a pilot in the Navy or Air Force after graduation.

Superintendent Christian Elkington addressed concerns about educators’ roles in facilitating discussions of current events in the classroom. “Our job as educators is to give students age-appropriate opportunities to discuss issues and debate them, but not to share our own opinions as staff,” he said. “We appreciate the community’s support in making sure our students can engage thoughtfully in these discussions.”

Robinson invited directors to share any good news stories, prompting assistant superintendent Monique Poulin to discuss the upcoming professional development day. “It hasn’t happened yet, but it will be happening Friday,” Poulin said. “Students have the day off for a long weekend and we’ll be providing professional development for all staff members across the district. We’ve worked diligently to differentiate for the different populations of employees, including bus drivers, custodians, [education technicians], and administrative assistants. It’s a lot of moving parts, but we feel the day is well crafted and designed. We’re looking forward to the new learning that will take place.”

Elkington also praised the success of homecoming week, noting the involvement of alumni. “Homecoming week went very well,” he said. “They got more input on trying different activities and opportunities for students to be involved. There were lots of events, and I attended the football game. They also honored the 50th anniversary of the first football state championship, with about 12-15 members of that team attending, and some alumni cheerleaders came back to cheer at halftime. It was a great event, even though the game didn’t go as we would have liked. The sportsmanship, though, was very positive, and I want to thank everyone who attended.”

Elkington further took a moment to recognize the efforts of staff working in the district’s day treatment programs. “These staff members work with students who have more needs and difficulties,” he said. “It’s extremely difficult work, but it’s also very rewarding. They’re committed to supporting both students and their families, even during challenging times. I’ve been quite impressed by the spirit and dedication they show. They’re doing it for the right reasons, and I just want to thank them for their continued efforts.”

The next board of directors meeting will be held Oct. 22 at 6:30 p.m.

