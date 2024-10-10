From left, Kristen Mazoki, 9-year-old Maisie Mazoki, and Ann stand in line while the Assistant Coach of the track team Cori Galante tells them about the Haunted Walk on Friday, Oct. 4, at Prescott Field in Farmington. Leo Goddard/Franklin Journal

FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington [UMF] track and cross country teams held their Haunted Walk fundraiser again on October 4 and 5. The fundraiser money goes toward costs associated with team meets and gear.

Tickets were $10 per person or $25 per family for a half-mile walk through the Prescott Trail system. UMF track and cross country team members were scare actors hidden throughout the trail to scare walkers.

For anyone who wanted a less frightening experience, glowsticks were offered to alert the scare actors to be less scary.

After walking to the end of the trail, hot chocolate and s’mores were offered at Big Sky Grill and a horse-carriage ride was offered to deliver walkers back to the parking lot.

This was the teams’ second year holding the fundraiser. The trail length was longer and online payments were accepted through the event this year.

