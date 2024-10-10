Wilton Free Public Library’s children’s librarian, Cassandra Savage [center], is seen passing out apple cider to festival-goers at the harvest festival Oct. 5, keeping spirits high despite the rainy weather in Wilton. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal
A group of children eagerly waits for their turn at the face painting station during the Wilton Free Public Library’s harvest festival Oct. 5 in Wilton. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal
Families braved the rain to celebrate fall at the Wilton Free Public Library’s annual harvest festival Oct. 5. The event was filled with fun, from face painting to tasty treats like cotton candy. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal
Wilton Fee Public Library is decorated for the annual harvest festival Oct. 5 in Wilton. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal
Children enjoy creative face painting at the Wilton Free Public Library’s annual harvest festival Oct. 5 in Wilton. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal