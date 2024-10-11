LIVERMORE FALLS — Meetings are scheduled next week at the Town Office to review municipal warrant articles voters will consider on Election Day, Nov. 5, and an appeal of the revocation of two medical marijuana licenses.

A public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday to review the articles.

At the Oct. 1 selectmen meeting, Town Manager Carrie Castonguay said the first two articles are to elect a moderator and to vote by secret ballot on the other three.

The third question seeks approval to appropriate $75,000 from the Police Department Reserve Account to purchase a new patrol vehicle, she said.

At the Sept. 3 selectmen meeting, Police Chief Abe Haroon was charged with getting quotes for a police cruiser for voters to consider in November.

Estimates were received from Island Tech Services in Levant and Bailey Brothers of Livermore Falls to give an idea of what the package will look like, Castonguay said.

Bailey Brothers’ quote for a 2025 Ford Interceptor hybrid was $50,500 for the vehicle and about $22,677 to outfit it. A 2024 Chevy Tahoe police pursuit vehicle from ITS was quoted at $54,000 for the vehicle and almost $24,766 for outfitting.

Selectman Bruce Peary asked Haroon which vehicle he recommends and why.

“For me, what I recommend is the Ford Interceptor hybrid,” Haroon said. “It is a hybrid system. I discussed it with the town’s mechanic, if he had any concerns about the hybrid system. He did not.”

Haroon said he favored it because the engine shuts off when the cruiser is idling. “I am concerned about engine hours,” he noted. The car this will potentially be replacing has 14,000 engine hours, he said, and the hybrid system would be better on longevity and have lower maintenance costs.

“Other agencies that are using the same type of car, they are not reporting any issues,” Haroon added.

The fourth article concerns changing the retirement plan for eligible employees in the Police Department from the Maine Public Employees Retirement System Special Plan 2C to Maine PERS Special Plan 1C, effective no sooner than Dec. 1.

On Sept. 3, selectmen approved the change, which would help recruit and retain officers, Haroon said then. It was estimated the new plan would cost about $10,000 more per year. Selectman Jim Long thought it would be worth it.

The fifth article seeks to enact the Town of Livermore Falls Property Maintenance Ordinance.

The meeting on the appeal of the revocation of a medical marijuana licenses is set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Dana Cummings, owner of DEAT medical marijuana retail store and cultivation facility, both under the business name of Sugar Kush USA, is appealing the revocation of the licenses. The Select Board voted 3-2 Aug. 6 not to renew licenses for his two medical marijuana facilities.

