STATE — Adult learners returning to school may be eligible for scholarships from the Maine Community Foundation [MaineCF].

Eligible scholarship recipients will receive a one or two-year certificate or four-year degree at the end of the program and meet one of the following requirements: be over the age of 25, work full time while enrolled in school, have dependents, be financially independent, have not received a standard high school diploma or delayed college enrollment.

In 2022, MaineCF awarded 358 adult learner scholarships totaling $675,084.

The application deadline is Friday, Nov. 15. For complete guidelines and to apply visit www.mainecf.org/scholarships.

Copy the Story Link