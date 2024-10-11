WILTON — Western Maine Play Museum is thrilled to announce the return of visionary community advocate and museum founder, Angela McLeod to the board of directors. After a five-year hiatus, Angela is rejoining the team to continue her work on behalf of the museum and our community.

Angela’s deep value for play in early childhood was instrumental in the creation of Western Maine Play Museum. She worked tirelessly to bring a vision of a hands-on, interactive space for children and families to life. Her dedication and leadership were key to the museum’s successful launch in 2019.

“We are ecstatic to have Angela back on the Board,” said Amanda Caruso, board president. “Her experience, insight, and unwavering commitment to our mission will be invaluable as we grow the museum and continue to serve the children, families, and schools in our community.”

Angela’s return comes at a time when the museum is experiencing both staff transitions and post-pandemic financial challenges. Her expertise will be instrumental in guiding the museum during this time of change and ensuring that it remains a vital resource for children throughout our region.

