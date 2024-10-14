• Ryan Thompson, 50, Rangeley, warrant failure to appear, Monday, Oct. 7, in Farmington, $100 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Scot E. Rainey, 57, West Paris, domestic violence assault, Tuesday, Oct. 8, in Rangeley Plantation, $400 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Matthew Allen, 46, Farmington, warrant failure to appear, Tuesday, Oct. 8, in Farmington, $870 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Shane Stratton, 29, Livermore Falls, warrant failure to appear, Friday, Oct. 11, in Kennebec County, $660 bail, Franklin County Detention Center.

• Mason Lavers, 55, Farmington, probation hold, Saturday, Oct. 12, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• James Stoddard, 49, Waterford, domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing, Sunday, Oct. 13, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

