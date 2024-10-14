Construction of the $4.4 million Franklin County emergency operations center progresses Monday on County Way in Farmington. Site preparation began in June. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Information Technology Department, county administration, including the unorganized territory manager, and Emergency Management Agency Department will be housed in the building. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal
