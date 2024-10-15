WILTON — Drivers from Jay and Wilton escaped injury Tuesday when their vehicles collided at the intersection of U.S. Route 2 and Cemetery Road near Earth Keepers Cannabis.

Wilton police officer Cody Henry said Joshua Dow, 35 of Jay was driving a Jeep Wrangler east on U.S. Route 2 and Marie LaPoint, 87 of Wilton driving a Honda and exiting Cemetery Road when the vehicles collided.

Both were wearing seat belts, he said, and were not injured. Their vehicles were heavily damaged.

The crash is under investigation, and alcohol was not a factor, he said.

State police Trooper Jed Malcore was driving by at the time and stopped to help with traffic control until Wilton Fire Rescue firefighters arrived.

Two MaineHealth EMS ambulances also responded to the 12:33 p.m. accident.

