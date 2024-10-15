FARMINGTON — MaineHealth Emergency Medical Services ambulance services is using a recent two-year $400,000 federal grant for training, continuing education and buying medical equipment.

The grant has made a difference in training and recruitment and helping get equipment, Stephen Smith, director of MaineHealth EMS ambulance services in the greater Franklin County, said last week in an interview at MaineHealth Franklin Hospital.

Smith is also director of MaineHealth EMS in the coastal area.

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, announced Sept. 18 that four emergency medical services providers would receive a total of $793,953. Maine Health EMS ambulance service, a department of MaineHealth Franklin Hospital in the Farmington area, received a two-year grant for $200,000 each year for recruitment, training, continuing education and buying medical-related equipment.

MaineHealth EMS, formally known as NorthStar EMS, has received four grant awards since 2020 totaling $800,000.

The latest grant is through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration Supporting and Improving Rural EMS.

Advertisement

The Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin in Farmington, also a department of MaineHealth, assists in writing the grants and managing it, Smith said.

The grants for this year and next will help the greater Franklin County agency plan for: more emergency medical and emergency responder classes; another conference in 2025; equipment purchases; continue to pay for free open access medical education for resuscitation and training; and pay for wilderness emergency medical technician courses for current staff members.

Franklin County is designated “very rural” with a population density of 18.1 people per square mile, with 11 towns medically underserved.

The grant helps train people in mental health and substance abuse awareness, provide responders or technicians with resource packets to patients, and give referrals on the process, if the patient is interested.

Over the four years the service has received the grant, 26 people in the Franklin County area took free emergency medical technician courses and several of those have passed and been licensed in the state, Smith said. Five of them were hired in Franklin County by MaineHealth, he said.

“We’ve put 18 people through emergency medical responder courses,” he said. They have learned about splinting, bleeding, oxygen and other medical sources.

Advertisement

Several people have also taken emergency medical responder classes and are working in first responder agencies such as a fire department and many emergency medical technicians or responders have continued their education in those fields.

In the 2023 grant, 460 hours of continuing education was provided online with a subscription to Free Open Access Medical Education for resuscitation and training.

The grant has provided resources for Naloxone training and airway management training. The grants have also provided money for swift water rescue training, and two free two-day emergency medical conferences.

In the two-day conference at Franklin Hospital in the 2021-22 grant, there were 35 attendees and 16 classes offered and two tracks, 20 hours of continued education and the medical staff was able to recruit two staff members.

The following was purchased through the grant for training and/or use:

• Airway mannequin.

Advertisement

• Low-fidelity simulation mannequin.

• Four video laryngoscopes.

• Stokes basket for carrying patients out of the back country.

• New back county gear bags.

• iPads.

Also purchased with extra funding was a powered stair chair and a power load system for moving patients up and down stairs or into ambulances.

MaineHealth EMS in the Farmington area has five ambulance bases in Carrabassett Valley, Rangeley, Farmington, Phillips and Livermore. It covers five counties including all of Franklin and parts of Androscoggin, Oxford, Kennebec and Somerset counties.

Copy the Story Link