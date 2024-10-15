LIVERMORE — The Livermore Select Board met Oct. 8 to review road projects, administrative updates, and the value of professional development. Carrie Judd, administrative assistant, shared insights from a recent municipal conference, while Highway Foreman Roger Ferland provided progress reports on local infrastructure work.

Judd provided an update, announcing that TRIO, the town’s municipal software provider, would be reaching out to them soon. She also shared her experience attending the 88th annual Maine Municipal Association [MMA] convention, calling it “super helpful.” It was a two-day conference at the Augusta Civic Center. Representatives from municipalities and businesses across the state met for training, networking, and more.

Judd described how, despite her initial uncertainty about the conference, she learned valuable information over the two days. “There were so many vendors that day,” she said. “The main floor of the Augusta Civic Center was full of vendors.” Judd explained that she initially focused on visiting vendors but quickly realized that balancing workshops and vendor visits was more effective. “A woman at one of the conferences told me how to best take advantage of the event,” she added.

Judd noted that the conference helped her feel more confident in future participation. “If I go to the 89th annual conference, I’ll understand all of it,” Judd said. “And hit those classes that are very helpful.”

Selectman Scott Richmond offered his own advice, saying, “What they usually do, you go to certain classes, you go out and see one vendor, and then go to the next class.” He encouraged Judd to attend future conferences, emphasizing the value of networking and learning from other municipal professionals. “Like my father said, if you get one thing out of going to those conferences, it is worth it,” Richmond said.

Chairperson Mark Chretien asked if Judd had interacted with TRIO during the event. Judd confirmed she had, saying she attended a presentation by the company.

Judd expressed her gratitude for the encouragement she received from the board to attend the conference. “After the last Select Board meeting, I was encouraged to sign up,” she said. “So I did, not knowing what to expect.” She added that she had taken extensive notes and offered to share them with the board.

The meeting was briefly interrupted by news of an active structure fire in Jay, but Livermore’s fire department was not called to respond.

In other news, Highway Foreman Roger Ferland provided an update on local road projects. “We got Shackley Hill Road and Butter Hill Road ground, and Shackley Hill is all graveled,” Ferland said. “That is pretty much completed, just have to brush it up.” Ferland noted that minimal gravel would be needed to finish Butter Hill Road.

Ferland mentioned that paving work on Goding Road and the Spencer Group Paving LLC project would be completed in late October. He added, “We should have done it last year and got lucky it made it through winter.”

Ferland also informed the board that the town should receive sand to use for the roads in a few weeks.

River Road repairs, Ferland confirmed, would be delayed until the spring, with work planned for the end of May or beginning of June.

The meeting concluded with a brief discussion about the benefits of attending future Maine Town, City, and County Management Association [MTCMA] events, which aim to broaden knowledge for local government administrators.

