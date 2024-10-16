STATE — Communities from Florida to North Carolina have been devastated by Hurricane Helene. More than 200 people are known to have died as a result of the storm, with more than half of the deaths occurring in North Carolina. Hundreds more are still missing.

Families are in urgent need of support as they face challenges such as flooding, power outages, loss of their homes, limited access to water, food, and other necessities.

Catholic Charities in Charlotte, North Carolina, is on the frontlines helping to assist people in the western part of the state, and the agency could use your help. At this time, making a financial contribution is the most impactful way to assist the communities in need. If you can help, donations can be made online here . All money collected will go to hurricane relief. The Diocese of Portland will direct the money to Catholic Charities Charlotte.

Please also join in prayer for those who have lost their lives, their families, and all who have been impacted by this devastating storm.

