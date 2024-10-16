STRONG — Mount Abram High School Principal Tim Richards is proposing buying a 30- by 48-foot greenhouse for alternative education students to learn life skills, environmental stewardship, volunteerism and potentially help feed the community.

He told directors of Maine School Administrative District 58 recently that he has put together a “dream team” of staff members who he thinks would be a great fit for helping with the garden.

He proposed a Rimol “Nor’Easter” greenhouse built to withstand heavy snow. The estimated $20,385 cost could potentially be paid with a grant.

Richards said the alternative education program is a different environment than the Foster Career and Technical Education Center at Mt. Blue High School in Farmington.

“We need to do school differently for them,” he said, providing more relevant interaction and hands-on learning to give the students a purpose.

The main goal of the greenhouse is to support interdisciplinary, social/emotional learning, as well as teaching life skills and environmental stewardship to students, especially those in the alternative education program.

In 2022, 4,070 people in Franklin County were food insecure, according to feedamerica.org. For families struggling with the cost of living, accessing food is hard enough, but fresh produce can be even harder to get because it can be expensive. But with a local supply, it could be possible for them to have easier access to healthier food.

Richards also pointed out that the greenhouse could present many opportunities for students to complete volunteer hours, internships and fundraisers, and the possibility for a gardening club.

Copy the Story Link