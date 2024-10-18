FALMOUTH — University of Maine Cooperative Extension and University of Vermont Extension will offer an in-person International Maple Grading School on Friday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 26, starting at 8:30 a.m. both days. The two-day workshop will be held at the UMaine Extension Cumberland County office, 75 Clearwater Drive in Falmouth.

The course includes both research-based discussion and intensive hands-on exercises covering the four attributes of grading maple syrup. This approach enables participants to learn how to grade or judge maple products with confidence.

A previous participant stated that the course had a “great balance of lecture and hands-on opportunities. I really liked the different exercise stations throughout the course. The off-flavored syrup samples provided during the workshop were very beneficial.” Another shared that they “learned how to use my existing equipment in more accurate ways. Moving forward I will be more diligent at all times. We sometimes get lax when in a hurry or doing repetitive tasks and this course was a great reminder of the importance of paying attention to the details.”

Registration is required; space is limited to 25. Fee for the 2-day course is $145 per person and includes lunch and refreshments on both days. Participants will also receive a tested hydrometer, a current temporary color grading kit, a thermometer, off-flavored syrup kits and an assortment of print materials relevant to syrup quality and grading. For more information and to register, visit the program webpage. The International Maple Grading School is sponsored by the International Maple Grading Institute and the North American Maple Syrup Council.

To request a reasonable accommodation, contact Jenni Cappello-Ruggiero, jennifer.cappelloruggiero@maine.edu, 207-781-6099. Receiving requests for accommodation at least seven days before the program provides a reasonable amount of time to meet the request, however all requests will be considered.

Copy the Story Link