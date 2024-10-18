FARMINGTON — Michael Damiani, DO, has joined the care team at MaineHealth Franklin Hospital as a surgeon.

Dr. Damiani received his medical degree from the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine in Biddeford followed by a rural general surgery residency at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown, New York, a renowned program that is specifically designed to train surgeons for practice in rural and underserved areas.

Dr. Damiani enjoys all aspects of general surgery, with a special interest in complex hernia repair and carpal tunnel release.

“I am dedicated to providing high-quality, community-centered surgical services. My training has equipped me with a broad range of techniques to deliver excellent general surgery, ensuring that patients can receive the care they need close to home,” he said. “I am passionate about working within the available resources to enhance the quality of care for all patients and ensure everyone has access to the best possible surgical care without traveling far from their loved ones and support systems.”

MaineHealth Surgical Care Farmington provides comprehensive evaluation and management of most conditions requiring general surgery, as well as advanced laparoscopic surgery, upper endoscopy, colonoscopy and 3D stereotactic needle breast biopsy.

Copy the Story Link