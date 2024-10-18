The Wilton Planning Board approved a site plan review application Thursday for Ardent Ventures of Acton, Massachusetts, to build a drive-through Dunkin’ coffee and doughnut shop at 392 U.S. Route 2. It will take the place of this vacant building, which will be demolished, Code Enforcement Officer Gary Judkins said. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal file photo

WILTON — The Planning Board voted Thursday to approve a site review application for a drive-through Dunkin’ coffee and doughnut shop at 392 U.S. Route 2 across from the Logger’s Den.

Construction is expected to begin next spring, Code Enforcement Officer Gary Judkins said Friday.

Ardent Ventures of Acton, Massachusetts, proposes to demolish the one-story building on the lot, possibly before spring, he said.

The company has a purchase and sale agreement with property owner Melissa Ellis of Wilton.

The proposed hours of operation are 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

 

