WILTON — The Planning Board voted Thursday to approve a site review application for a drive-through Dunkin’ coffee and doughnut shop at 392 U.S. Route 2 across from the Logger’s Den.

Construction is expected to begin next spring, Code Enforcement Officer Gary Judkins said Friday.

Ardent Ventures of Acton, Massachusetts, proposes to demolish the one-story building on the lot, possibly before spring, he said.

The company has a purchase and sale agreement with property owner Melissa Ellis of Wilton.

The proposed hours of operation are 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

