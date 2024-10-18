WILTON — The Planning Board voted Thursday to approve a site review application for a drive-through Dunkin’ coffee and doughnut shop at 392 U.S. Route 2 across from the Logger’s Den.
Construction is expected to begin next spring, Code Enforcement Officer Gary Judkins said Friday.
Ardent Ventures of Acton, Massachusetts, proposes to demolish the one-story building on the lot, possibly before spring, he said.
The company has a purchase and sale agreement with property owner Melissa Ellis of Wilton.
The proposed hours of operation are 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
