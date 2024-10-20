JAY — The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is assisting local police with the discovery Saturday of skeletal remains in Jay, according to officials.

Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said Sunday that state police are assisting Jay police with remains that were found just before noon near 24 Elm St. The address is in a residential area not far from Main Street.

The remains were taken to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, where officials hope they can be identified.

Moss said the medical examiner will “work on identification as the week goes on.”

With rumblings that the remains might be those of Kimberly Moreau, Jay police Chief Joe Sage said in an email Sunday that investigators have ruled out that possibility.

Moreau, then 17 years old, disappeared in the late evening of May 9, 1986, and was last seen with a person she had met earlier in the day.

Moreau’s family has been searching for her for 38 years.

