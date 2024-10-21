• Jessica M. Powers, 41, Wilton, probation hold, Tuesday, Oct. 15, in Farmington, Maine Probation and Parole Office.
• Kristin Burhoe, 36, Jay, federal warrant, Sunday, Oct. 20, in Jay, Jay Police Department.
• Ryan McIntosh, 20, Farmington, domestic violence assault, Sunday, Oct. 20, in Farmington, $200 bail, Farmington Police Department.
• Jeffrey S. McCarthy, 51, Rumford, operating after suspension, Sunday, Oct. 20, in Rangeley Plantation, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.
