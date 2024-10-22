Firefighter Lance Comeau, left, and firefighters from four towns respond Tuesday to a rekindled brush fire at 1050 Fairbanks Road in Farmington. Property owner Peter Clark, who lives on the property, had a burn permit from Friday, Tim “TD” Hardy, chief of Farmington Rescue Fire Department, said. It is believed that the fresh leaves, dry weather, and a breeze kicked up the hot ashes which rekindled the fire on Tuesday, Hardy said. Fresh leaves are very susceptible to burning. Maine Forest Service and 22 firefighters from Farmington, Strong, Wilton and Industry responded to the fire reported at about 12:46 p.m. Farmington police controlled traffic on Fairbanks Road.. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal