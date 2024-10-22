by Lou Marin

RUMFORD — The No. 1 issue facing the veteran community today is suicide. Although we have adopted the slogan, “22 until none,” It is estimated that between 17 and 22 veterans or service members take their lives each day. That’s more than 6,000 annually.

The rate of suicide for veterans is more than 50% higher than that of non-veteran adults. As the Global War on Terrorism continues, there will be more veterans facing mental-health issues such as post-traumatic stress disorder.

Over two years ago, The American Legion launched a national platform to reduce the rate of veteran suicide called “Be the One.” The Be the One campaign has the following goals:

• Destigmatize asking for mental health support, creating opportunities for those with mental health issues to speak freely and get the support they need.

Advertisement

• Provide peer-to-peer support and resources in local communities.

• Deploy FDA-approved therapeutics for veterans to identify issues and find resources for support.

As a veteran, you may ask yourself, “What can I do to support this initiative?”

While this program is designed to help all veterans, we know that everyone responds differently to stresses, have different life experiences and have varying results in types of treatment. However, the following are guidelines intended to provide help before a crisis situation develops. The American Legion encourages you to Be the One to:

• Talk with others about how you are feeling.

• Ask for help when you know you need it.

Advertisement

• Know there are millions of people ready to help you.

• Remember your family and friends care.

“I’m a spouse, partner, family member, caregiver, friend of a veteran, or interested civilian, you may say.”

What can I do to support this initiative?

The stigma associated with mental health issues is a barrier to veterans seeking assistance. They fear loss of their job, think they can handle their situation themselves, or don’t believe others can understand their situation.

Family members may be the first to recognize the signs that their loved one needs help, but they may lack the knowledge of how to approach the situation. If you have a family member, friend, business associate or have another connection with someone who is a veteran, the American Legion encourages you to Be the One to:

Advertisement

• Ask veterans in your life how they are doing.

• Listen when a veteran needs to talk.

• Reach out when a veteran is struggling.

What can or does American Legion Post 24 in Rumford do to help?

Our post seeks to be instrumental in the success of this campaign, having already hosted a large training seminar geared toward spreading information, and giving tips on how to help others. Combined, we have the power to foster unity and camaraderie, and get support quickly to veterans in crisis. In non-emergency situations, posts can also;

• Educate members, other veterans and civilians about the campaign.

Advertisement

• Display resources at your post or in your community.

• Share events or success stories.

What’s the quickest way to get help in an emergency?

If you are a veteran in crisis, resources are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week:

• Call 988 and press 1.

• Text 838255.

• Visit the VA Crisis Line website.

Copy the Story Link