TOWNSHIP 6 NORTH OF WELD — A hiker called for help Monday afternoon after he injured his ankle on a trail on Tumbledown Mountain off Byron Road.

Representatives from the Weld Fire Department, Maine Warden Service and Franklin Search and Rescue responded to the report of an injured hiker just after 4 p.m., Weld Fire Chief Corey Hutchinson said Tuesday.

A couple of emergency medical technicians from the Strong Fire Department, who also are associated with MaineHealth EMS ambulance service, also responded.

Wesley Huckey, 35, of Winthrop was supposed to go hiking with a friend. His friend could not make it but he went anyway.

Huckey parked at Brook Trail and was told by another hiker that he needed to walk Byron Road and go up Loop Trail to come back down by his car, according to information provided by Game Warden Joshua Theriault.

Huckey walked three-quarters of a mile up Loop Trail and lost the blue markings going north and couldn’t figure out how to continue going north, Theriault wrote. During that time, he hurt his ankle.

“I advised him to start hiking back down the way he came, and we met him and brought him back down out Loop Trail and gave him a ride back to his vehicle,” Theriault wrote.

“We got the hiker down safely,” Hutchinson said. Rescuers basically walked with Huckey down the trail, he added.

Huckey, who was very polite and not from Franklin County, was unfamiliar with the trail and he was hiking alone.

“He had never been on Tumbledown before,” Hutchinson said.

The chief recommended to people who are going hiking and are inexperienced on a mountain to have someone with them that knows the area. In this case, a hiking partner fell through. They should also bring a map with them, Hutchinson said.

In general, hikers should also pack some food and water and be prepared. He suggested hiking midday or early afternoon to avoid being on the trail in the dark. Huckey had food and water, but did not have flashlights or cold-weather gear.

“We have had quite a few calls over the years on Tumbledown,” Hutchinson said.

He said Huckey had taken Loop Trail, which is one of the most dangerous of the trails on the mountain. Less dangerous trails are Parker Ridge Trail and Brook Trail, he said.

The department will assist anyone who needs help on the mountains. They typically don’t charge for these type incidents but they would accept donations for the service, he said.

“I told (Huckey) to educate people,” he said, adding they should tell people ahead of time where they are going.

“Lucky it wasn’t worse,” Hutchinson said.

