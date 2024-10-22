NEW VINEYARD — The Select Board agreed to hire an interim local plumbing inspector on Monday, and found someone to act as an alternate planning board member.

Town Clerk Michelle Beedy said that Dan Gilbert had agreed to act as interim LPI for $500 per month.

During the previous Select Board meeting, Selectman Jeffrey Allen pointed out that the town still needed to hire a local plumbing inspector (LPI) after Jeremy McCluskey’s resignation. Allen said that he spoke to Plumbing Inspector Michael Day with the State Plumbers’ Examining Board who recommended Gilbert to fill the role. Allen said that Gilbert is in charge of unorganized towns and can do all of the paperwork and permits needed for a pay of $500 a month or $6,000 a year.

Selectman Seth Webber was concerned that if they agreed, that they would have to raise the pay for other office positions. Allen argued that an LPI is necessary by state law in order to grant building permits and that there is no way around it. He made a motion to hire Gilbert as LPI for the town, Selectmen Lexi Daggett and Webber declined to second.

However, during the meeting on Monday, Beedy said that Gilbert had agreed to act as interim LPI for $500 per month until Webber is certified to take on the role himself. Webber made the motion to put the plan in action and Daggett seconded. Allen was absent from the meeting.

There has also been vacancies in the town’s planning board especially after former Secretary Jamie McKechnie turned in a surprise resignation. Webber said that Seth Faris had agreed to join the planning board as an alternate. Beedy reported that he had already signed an oath and that he just needed to be appointed. Webber made the motion to appoint him and Daggett seconded.

In other news, the board went into a public hearing to approve the General Assistance and amend the ordinance appendix to reflect the changes given by the state. All changes were signed and approved.

Afterward, Alex Sillanpaa signed paperwork for the Local Road Assistance Program (LRAP), requesting to put funds given by the state into the town’s reserve for future capital use on roadwork as issues arise. $30,000 was put toward the reserve and Beedy said that she sees it being a similar amount this year as well.

