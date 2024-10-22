NEW VINEYARD — During Select Board meetings this month, selectmen discussed new projects, revisited past concerns about the Transfer Station stickers, and revised solutions and winter hours of the station.

During Monday’s meeting, Town Clerk Michelle Beedy shared that she received permission from the Department of Environmental Protection to begin working on damage from a washout in September at New Vineyard Beach.

She said that the whole hill needs work and that she is looking to find someone to take dirt down to fix it.

It was also shared that the new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramp at Smith Hall was built, and the gas tanks were set to be fixed this week.

Selectmen Monday also voted to close the Town Office on Nov. 5 for voting, as well as move the Nov. 4 Select Board meeting to Nov. 12. The following meeting will take place on Nov. 25, before returning to the normal schedule in December.

During the Oct. 7 meeting, selectmen revisited the issue of Transfer Station sticker costs.

Advertisement

When the board had realized that they were breaking ordinance by charging for the stickers, they made the decision at the Sept. 23 meeting to stop charging. The board also decided that they could not afford to refund the $50 charge for anyone who had already paid for the sticker this year.

However, during the Oct. 7 meeting, the board decided to repay those citizens by providing them with a $50 voucher redeemable at the Transfer Station for discarding demolition debris and tires. A debris dump typically costs $25 while car tires cost $3, truck tires $20, and tractor tires $25.

[mtm-related-linkurl=”https://www.sunjournal.com/2024/09/26/new-vineyard-stops-charging-for-transfer-station-stickers-after-realizing-it-breaks-ordinance/”]New Vineyard stops charging for Transfer Station stickers after realizing it breaks ordinance[/mtm-related-link]

Ryan Knight, a representative from the Transfer Station, attended the Wednesday meeting to discuss winter hours which were previously proposed by the board on Sept. 23 to change from 4-7 p.m. to 3-6 p.m. to account for the loss of light as winter approaches.

During the Oct. 7 meeting, the representative stated that 12:30-3:30 p.m. would be better. Hours were approved and set to start Oct. 16.

Copy the Story Link