RUMFORD — The River Valley area held its its first Walk to Remember on Sunday to support parents who have experienced loss from a miscarriage, a stillborn baby or infant death.

October is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.

The 1.2 mile walk started and ended at the heart-shaped garden near the helicopter pad at Rumford Hospital, 420 Franklin St.

Nearly $5,000 was raised, which will support the Colby Fund, which provides financial and other support services to parents who have suffered loss.

“Thank you for being here to walk with us today,” said Leanne Langlois of Turner, one of the co-founders of the Colby Fund, said, “My husband and I experienced the loss of our son, Colby (Nov. 28, 2003, at birth at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston).”

She noted, “Unfortunately, when we lost our son, there were no means of helping — not emotionally, not financially, anything — but luckily I had Tammy, one of the nurses on staff, and she helped me navigate through our loss. At that time, I decided we needed to start a program to help others who have lost their babies.”

Langlois said that now, the Colby Fund is so much more. “We have stillbirth doulas, reference libraries, monthly support groups and we are so thankful for all of the families that we can help.”

She said, “Thank you so much for all the money you raised today. In September alone, we paid for $10,000 worth and supported nine families, which is incredibly large.”

Langlois asked that following the walk people paint a rock to honor the memory of one that you lost, and can place it around the heart of the memorial garden.

The Lewiston hospital also has a memorial garden to honor deceased children.

Central Maine Healthcare is the parent company of CMMC and Rumford Hospital.

Sunday’s Walk to Remember was the first one for the River Valley area.

Kevin Jamison, manager of Aubuchon Hardware in Rumford, which donated mulch for the garden, said the walk is “a labor of love for all involved.”

“My wife Kimberly and I are happy our daughter’s memorial is there,” he said.

“Katie (Houghton) was the linchpin of getting this project and the garden here in Rumford, so we can visit our babies’ remembrance areas here instead of going to CMMC in Lewiston. We are thankful to Katie and Jess (Hamann)!” he said.

