ORONO — Registration is open for the University of Maine Cooperative Extension’s Business Planning for Producers course. The course is designed for aspiring producers as well as new and beginning producers in the first or second year in production. Participants will learn about the core concepts of business operations, finance, management and marketing.

Held Thursdays from Nov. 7–Feb. 6 from 5-7 p.m, the 10-session online course consists of live training sessions with experts from throughout the state coupled with self-paced learning modules. The modules will include videos, quizzes, and readings in an online learning platform. Topics include marketing and market research, financial record keeping, funding, and sustainability. This course will also support participants in drafting a business plan.

By signing up for the Level 2 offering of Business Planning for Producers, participants can earn USDA Farm Service Agency [FSA] borrower training credit. Attendees who wish to receive FSA borrower training credit must attend all live sessions or view the recordings, complete all assignments successfully and attend a one-on-one meeting with an approved business coach.

A stable internet connection and registration is required. For exact course fees, schedule and to register visit the program webpage. To request a reasonable accommodation contact 207-933-2100 or extension.newfarmer@maine.edu.

