FAYETTE — The community Trunk or Treat is set for Saturday, Oct. 26, 2-4 p.m. at Starling Hall.

This free event has become a favorite for our area families. We will be decorating trucks or car trunks for Halloween and distributing candy treats. Children are invited to dress in their Halloween costumes so they can parade from car to car. Popcorn and drinks will be served, and Lady Elaine will provide Halloween Story Time in the Hall. In the entrance of the Hall’s basement you will find the Mad Scientist’s Lab, go in, if you dare.

The area community is heartedly invited to participate by decorating your cars. This event has been created to provide families with a safe and enjoyable Halloween.

Check out the Ecomaine trash powered car that will be at the Trunk or Treat decorated for Halloween. This car is an electric vehicle completely powered by the trash they burn at the waste to energy facility.

Also the Fayette Fire Department will have the firetruck decorated again this year.

This is a community event so head over to Fayette Central School where you will find more trunk or treating and the haunted bus. Inside the school will be games, refreshments and the Underwood Library is hosting a Halloween party from 3-5 p.m.

The organizers will choose one vehicle to be “the best dressed” or best decorated at Starling Hall.

For more information visit www.starlinghall.org.

