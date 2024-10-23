https://www.sunjournal.com/2024/10/23/jay-plans-extra-hours-to-register-voters
Jay plans extra hours to register voters
JAY — The Jay Town Office will be open Wednesday evening, Oct. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. for the purpose of registering voters. For more information contact town Clerk Ronda Palmer, 207-897-6785.
