November is almost here, that thankful time of year. We’re so grateful for our wonderful patrons and community members who have been making Treat Memorial Library a welcoming place to visit for the past 70 years.

Book Club will be meeting Thursday, Nov. 14, at 3 p.m. This month we will be reading Part of Your World by Abby Jimenez as part of our Romantic Reads series. The meeting will be in person with a Zoom option. Please let staff know if you would like the zoom link for the meeting.

Lego Explorers will meet Saturday, Nov. 16, at 10:30 a.m. Come and take on a challenge or build your own vision. Completed Lego masterpieces will be on display in the library for the month.

On Thursday, Nov. 21, from 4 to 5 p.m., join us for Tails and Tales with therapy dogs and therapy dogs in training from Love on a Leash. Stop by to read a story to these great listeners or just if you need some chill with doggies time.

Homeschool Group will meet Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 11:30 a.m. and Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 1 p.m. We will have activities for learning and creative play. Join us if you would like to connect with other homeschooling families.

Story Time is every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Join us with your family for stories, activities, and a craft to take home.

Advertisement

On Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m., join us for Craft Circle. Bring your own project or learn along with us. This is a craft group for all ages.

Every Friday from 3 to 5 p.m., we have Ernie Steward from Spruce Mountain Adult Education visit the library to help our patrons with their technology needs. If you have questions about your phone, tablet, or computer or how to navigate online, call the library to sign up for a session with Ernie.

The library will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 12, in observance of Veterans Day as well as Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29, for Thanksgiving.

Any questions or for more information, call the library at 897-3631. Access your account and the Cloud Library for audio and ebooks through our online catalog at https://treat.biblionix.com/atoz/catalog/. Follow us on Facebook for updates.

Copy the Story Link