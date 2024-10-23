RANGELEY — Two residents will vie for one Rangeley selectman’s term at the polls Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Town Office.

Keith Savage and Ethna Thompson are seeking to finish out a three-year term on the board that was left vacant when Selectperson Wendyll Caisse resigned her position in August due to moving to Dallas Plantation.

The term expires on June 30, 2026.

The Maine Trust for Local News sent out candidate questionnaires to both Savage and Thompson, a former selectman.

Thompson returned her answers.

Savage wrote in an email: “I don’t currently wish to answer questions in This particular forum. I definitely appreciate peoples support and welcome any questions that people want to ask me when they see me. Being a former employee of the town I have gained my knowledge there and believe that those who know me, know what I bring to the table. However, I am aware that not responding to those questions may hurt me for those that don’t know me.”

The following are Thompson’s answers to the questions.

What do you think is the most important issue facing the town?

The most important issue facing Rangeley is the need for sustainable economic development. The town relies heavily on tourism, and there is a need to diversify the local economy to create year-round employment opportunities. Additionally, maintaining the balance between preserving the natural environment and supporting economic growth is crucial for the long-term well-being of the community.

With a salary survey underway and not expected to be back until November, if you are elected, will you abide by the survey?

When considering salaries, a good salary survey based on comparability, organization standards, size, services, benefits packages and geography is an important tool in the scope of considerations and I will certainly take it into account. Fiscal responsibility will also be a significant factor in my decision-making process.

Why are you seeking election?

I am seeking election because I am deeply committed to serving my community, my home, and contributing to its betterment. I believe that my background, skills, and passion for public service make me well suited to represent the interests of our town and work towards positive change. I am dedicated to promoting transparency, fostering community engagement, and making decisions that carry out the will of the people.

What experience will you offer, if elected, that will benefit the Select Board and residents?

If elected, I will bring a wealth of experience in community organizing, budget management, and fostering cooperation to the Select Board. Additionally, my commitment to open communication and collaboration will ensure that the concerns and aspirations of residents are heard and considered in decision-making processes.

