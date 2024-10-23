FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington is commemorating Constitution Day 2024 with its 18th annual discussion of significant past and upcoming cases before the Supreme Court.

This year’s event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 6:30 p.m., in room C23 in UMF Roberts Learning Center. The event is presented by Jim Melcher, UMF professor of political science and pre-law advisor. It is free and open to the public.

This year’s presentation features a docket of compelling U.S. Supreme Court cases including last term’s highlights and this term’s coming attractions.

Last Term:

• Trump v. US [Presidential Immunity]

• Trump v. Anderson [On denying Donald Trump ballot access].

• Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo [Chevron deference].

• Garland v. Cargill/US v. Rahimi [Gun cases].

Coming Term:

• Garland v. VanDerStock [“Ghost guns”].

• US v.Skrmetti [Can states ban “gender affirming care” to minors?]

• Stanley v, City of Sanford, Florida: Americans with Disabilities Act.

• Free Speech Coalition v. Paxton [State regulation of access to sexually explicit websites].

• Seven County Infrastructure Coalition v. Eagle County, Colorado [Environmental regulation].

The Supreme Court was established in 1789 by Article Three of the U.S. Constitution to help protect individual’s constitutional rights to equal protection and due process under the law. The most common way for a case to reach the Supreme Court is an appeal from a circuit court. Unlike all other courts, the Supreme Court has discretion to decide which cases it will hear.

Opinions on last term’s Supreme Court cases can be found at Opinions of the Court – 2024 [supremecourt.gov].

Constitution Day commemorates the formation and signing of the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787, recognizing all citizens who were born in the U.S. or became citizens through naturalization. United States Constitution -– Transcribed [constitutionday.com].

Previously known as Citizenship Day, Constitution Day was created by Congress in 2004. This federal holiday was revised to recognize not only those who have become U.S. citizens, but also the ratification of the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787. In addition to renaming the holiday “Constitution Day and Citizenship Day,” the act mandates that all publicly funded educational institutions provide educational programming on the history of the American Constitution on that day.

This UMF Constitution Day event is sponsored by the UMF Political Science and Pre-Law programs. For more information, contact Professor Jim Melcher at jim.melcher@maine.edu.

