NEW VINEYARD – During the Select Board meeting on Oct. 7, selectmen revisited the issue of Transfer Station sticker costs. When the board had realized that they were breaking the ordinance by charging for Transfer Station stickers, they made the decision to stop charging at the Sept. 23 meeting. The board also decided that they could not afford to refund the $50 charge for anyone who had already paid for the sticker this year.

However, during the Oct. 7 meeting, the board decided to repay those citizens by providing them with a $50 voucher redeemable at the Transfer Station for discarding demolition debris and tires. A debris dump typically costs $25 while car tires cost $3, truck tires $20, and tractor tires $25.

Ryan Knight, a representative from the Transfer Station, attended the meeting to discuss Wednesday winter hours which were previously proposed by the board on Sept. 23 to change from 4-7 p.m. to 3–6 p.m. to account for the loss of light as winter approaches. During the Oct. 7 meeting, the representative stated that 12:30–3:30 p.m. would be better. The time change for Wednesdays was approved and set to start on Oct. 16.

During the Oct. 21 meeting, Town Clerk Michelle Beedy shared that she received permission from the DEP [Department of Environmental Protection] to begin working on damage from a washout in September at New Vineyard Beach. Beedy said that the whole hill needs work and that she is looking to find someone to take dirt down to fix it.

In other news, the new ADA ramp at Smith Hall was built, and the gas tanks were set to be fixed the following day, Tuesday, Oct. 22.

Selectmen voted to close the town office on Nov. 5 for voting, as well as move the Nov. 4 Select Board meeting to Nov. 12. The following meeting will take place on Nov. 25 before returning to the normal schedule in December.

