Essentials

FARMINGTON — The Essentials Closet ministry at Old South Church in Farmington offers personal care products free of charge to people in the greater Farmington area who are having trouble making ends meet. The Essentials Closet is usually open the second Monday of the month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the fourth Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. In November, the Essentials Closet will be open on Monday, Nov. 11, on Veterans Day. It will not be open on Nov. 27, the day before Thanksgiving. Enter the church building, located at 235 Main St., through the door off the parking lot at the corner of Main St. and Depot St. Following the signs, go down a short flight of stairs and you will see it straight ahead of you.

Sales

CHESTERVILLE — There will be a bake sale during the voting at the Chesterville Town Hall at 409 Dutch Gap Road on Tuesday, Nov. 5, starting at 8 a.m. and will continue until the food is gone. This event is sponsored by the North Chesterville Extension Homemakers. FMI 207-778-3156.

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 meal for Friday, Oct. 25 the menu is shepard’s pie, Cole slaw, pickled beets, hornets nest cake. Served at 5 p.m. Suggested $12 donation is appreciated. The menu Nov. 1

is pulled pork, mac & cheese, coleslaw, chocolate cake, peanut butter frosting; and Nov. 8 is hamburger, stroganoff, green beans, salad, carrot cake. Nov. 15 is dance night, eat in optional. Dinner and dance $20. Dance only $10. Baked chicken breast mashed potatoes, stuffing cranberry sauce, lemon cake. The Nov. 22

menu is chili, cornbread, Mexican coleslaw brownies. There will be no meal on Nov. 29 so that our crew can spend the holiday with their family. Happy Thanksgiving to one and all and again thanks so much for your continued support. Please call ahead to reserve your meals 897-2122.

INDUSTRY — Saturday, Nov. 2, community ham dinner, Industry Town Hall, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m., sponsored by Shorey Chapel with proceeds to benefit the ECU Heat Program and Shorey Chapel Heat Fund. $10 adults and $5 children under age 12. Menu includes ham, casseroles, vegetables and assorted delicious desserts. For more information contact Dan @ 207-778-4158.

Fall festival

Advertisement

FARMINGTON — A fall festival will be held at Farmington Baptist Church Saturday, Oct. 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. on the lower level at Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Road. Fun games & prizes, including a cake walk, for children of all ages. For more information call FBC at 779-0731.

Concerts

FARMINGTON — Monthly Music Jam – 2nd Friday of every month – Jam Night at Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Rd. in the Fellowship Hall downstairs. Come and listen to a wide variety of music from local talented musicians. Light snacks provided. FMI 207-779-0731.

FARMINGTON — On Friday, Nov. 15, the dynamic band House of Hamill returns to Farmington for their third appearance, bringing their energy and eclectic, upcycled collection of folk and Celtic music to Old South Church Concert Series. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert kicks off at 7 p.m. Tickets $25 adults, $20 seniors [65+] and students. Tickets can be purchased online at www.farmingtonucc.org/events until 2 p.m. the day of the show. Tickets can be reserved by calling 207-491-5919 until 3 p.m. the day of the show.

Tickets will be available at the door beginning at 6:30 p.m. the evening of the show as space allows. This event is general seating, however, groups of five or more can request reserved seats by contacting the Concert Series at 207-491-5919 or emailing oldsouthchurchconcerts@gmail.com. Old South Church’s Main Street entrance is handicapped accessible.

Halloween



Advertisement

FAYETTE — The annual community Trunk or Treat will be held on Oct. 26, beginning at Starling Hall from 2-4 p.m. Then head over to Fayette Central School where you will find more trunk or treating and the haunted bus. Inside the school will be games, refreshments and the Underwood Library is hosting a Halloween party from 3-5 p.m. For more information visit www.starlinghall.org.

JAY — VFW auxiliary from Post 3335 and Jay will host its annual Trunk or Treat this year on Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is always one of our favorite events of the year so gather up all your little gobbles and come join us for a little early Halloween fun.

FARMINGTON — ArtsFarmington will be presenting the silent horror film Phantom of the Opera on Oct. 27 from 6-8 p.m. at the Emery Community Arts Center at UMF. Tickets are $15 or donation, children under 18 and UMF students enter for free. Consider ordering tickets ahead on the ArtsFarmington website as they are expecting high demand.

CHESTERVILLE — The Trunk a Treat will be happening on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 4-6 p.m. in the Chesterville Town Office parking lot at 409 Dutch Gap Road. This free event is sponsored by the North Chesterville Extension Homemakers. FMI 207-778-3156.

Christmas fair

JAY — There will be Christmas fair Nov. 23 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the St. Rose Community Center at 1 Church St. in Jay. Raffle corner, cookie walk, candy booth, turkey pot pie and fish chowder served for lunch and sold throughout the day. Proceeds from the fair support Parish Social Ministry which helps people in our community who are struggling and need a helping hand. Come join us.

Advertisement

Vigil

FARMINGTON — Old South Church will host a Community Candlelight Vigil in front of the church at 235 Main Street in Farmington from 5 to 7 p.m. on the evening of Nov. 4. The purpose of the vigil is to promote peace, both locally and nationally, during and after the election on Nov. 5.

As a community event, the gathering will be nonpartisan and welcoming to people of all beliefs and lifestyles. Please bring your own candle, a chair if you would like and a friend. Dress warmly. We hope to see you there.

Please do not bring signs or placards.

Hurricane fundraiser

AVON — Set aside the morning of Nov. 10th, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for a Breakfast-Brunch Palooza to benefit the victims of the recent hurricanes in North Carolina. Taking place at the Avon Town Hall, tickets will be available online, at the Mercantile in Farmington, and at the door. It is highly recommended that you get your tickets in advance.

Advertisement

Suggested donations for tickets are $10 per person and $25 per family for a deliciously prepared brunch to the tunes of your favorite local bands. Co-sponsored by Bear Belly Tap and Table, Phillips Community Church, The Mercantile, and Wonderfest Productions. For more information, text Wonderfest Productions 207-491-7606 or Tom Saviello 207-240-5496.

Link for tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/breakfast-brunch-palooza-tickets-1048179622467?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl

Welcome and warming center

WEST FARMINGTON — The Farmington Grange will host a welcome and warming center on Wednesday mornings, twice a month beginning Nov. 6, from 10 to 2 p.m. The WWW, as it is known, will take place on the first and third Wednesdays throughout the winter. The WWW, standing for Wednesday Workers and Warm Up, will be a time for socializing, working on projects, or puzzles or games, and will have soup and snacks. Everyone is welcome, there is no fee. The Grange Hall is located at 124 Bridge Street. For more information, call Bonnie Clark at 207-778-1416.

Meetings

LIVERMORE FALLS — Narcotics Anonymous (NA) meetings are held on Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls, 25 Church St. Livermore Falls.

LIVERMORE FALLS — There will be an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting every Monday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 25 Church St., Livermore Falls.

LIVERMORE — There will be an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting every Friday evening at the North Livermore Baptist Church, located at 619 Federal Road in Livermore. Doors open around 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m.

Copy the Story Link