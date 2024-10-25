JAY — At Thursday’s Regional School Unit 73 board of directors meeting, teachers Michelle Brann and Carrie Mitchell shared information on the Behavior Committee’s work and what is being done to improve behavior issues in Spruce Mountain schools.

Brann is a social studies teacher at Spruce Mountain High School while Mitchell is a third grade teacher at the elementary school.

The committee was formed last spring. “At our monthly association meetings, teachers, especially at the primary and elementary schools, were bringing behavior issues to each meeting as a major concern,” Mitchell said June 27.

On the first workshop day in August, information was shared about Maine’s Dangerous Student Behavior Law, the district’s threat assessment process and anti-bullying initiative, Brann said. Building-based committees were formed to focus on different areas of school life, including behavior, she noted.

At the high school, vaping was identified as a major area of concern with the vast majority of suspensions for vaping, Mitchell said. “Students who have been suspended for vaping are statistically more likely to be involved in other disciplinary action, including skipping classes and insubordination,” she stated.

Development of programs and instruction at the middle school to address student behavior continues, with mindfulness, optimism and forgiveness as goals for the building, Mitchell said. The committee plans guest speakers, small group discussions and individual direct instruction.

Staff at the elementary school have discussed minor vs. major inappropriate behaviors and updated behavior hierarchy, Mitchell stated.

“The school is also trying to utilize in-school suspension more frequently and they introduced a new student crisis plan last year,” she said. “We have also identified the school’s Healthy Living Program as an opportunity to continue the anti-bullying work that has already begun there.”

Primary school staff has received instruction on the trauma-based crisis system along with a new behavior consequence matrix and a buddy-teacher protocol being used as a de-escalation tool, Mitchell noted. Providing more training and using late arrival Wednesday time for more work on the crisis system and behavior consequence matrix are hoped for, she added.

“All schools’ staff has been introduced to the ‘‘rude, mean, and bullying’ framework first shared by Jenna Cote at last spring’s community forum, and we have been working with students on grade-level appropriate examples,” Brann said.

Other goals include recruiting parents to work with the board of directors on future anti-bullying work and using the district’s social media accounts to encourage parents to talk about rude, mean and bullying words and actions, she noted.

There is still much work to be done, but the committee feels confident a good start has been made, Brann added.

“Thank you for your work so far,” Board Chairman Don Emery said.

“I support you on this all the way,” Director Elaine Fitzgerald stated.

Director Andrew Sylvester said he also supported the committee’s work.

