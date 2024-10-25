• Xuefeng Huang, 53, of Brooklyn, New York, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, on Monday, Oct. 21, in Farmington, $5,000 cash bail, by Farmington Police Department.

• Evan M. Pelletier, 19, of Dryden, disorderly conduct-loud, unreasonable noise, on Monday, Oct. 21, in Jay, $500 unsecured bail, by Jay Police Department.

• Jianlin Huang, 53, of Staten Island, New York, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, on Monday, Oct. 21, in Farmington, $5,000 cash, by Farmington Police Department.

• Dahlon J. Campbell, 35, of Jay, domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening, on Monday, Oct. 21, in Jay, $250 cash bail, by Jay Police Department.

• Laura A. Tate, 26, of Gulfport, Mississippi, domestic violence, on Tuesday, Oct. 22, in Wilton, $500 cash bail, by Wilton Police Department.

• Willow S. Lewis, 22, of Jay, probation hold, on Tuesday, Oct. 22, in Farmington, by Farmington Police Department.

• Briceon A. Booker, 23, of Industry, motor vehicle speed 30-plus mph over speed limit, violation condition of release, on Thursday, Oct. 24, in Industry, by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

Copy the Story Link