When I was a girl in Farmington, I was in awe of Republicans like Sen. Margaret Chase Smith and Democrats like Sen. Edmund Muskie. For many years Western Maine produced strong leaders of both parties who served our state and our country well during the toughest of times.

Their integrity was important to them. Their compassion got them elected. Their intelligence and civility got great things done for Maine and for the nation.

They respected our veterans. They spoke honestly and directly to folks, not in sound bites but in words which people could understand and trust.

They were people children could look up to.

I think I know what they would do in today’s political climate.

They would reject the bluster and undisciplined rantings of the Republican candidate for President. They would ask about his core character. They would wonder why he was exempt from military duty during wartime, why he called Americans who died in war “losers”, why he declared bankruptcy six times to avoid paying his bills, why he showed disrespect to the women in his life.

Then, of course, they would look to the alternative.

They would see a woman who has fought crime, counseled victims, battled big banks and taken on Big Pharma. Someone who worked to bring down the cost of insulin for seniors; who’s supported vital infrastructure in all our states; who helped us through the worst pandemic in a hundred years; someone who stands up to our enemies and doesn’t mince words with them. Someone who doesn’t back down.

And if they asked me, “Do you know her?”, I would tell them that I know her well, have worked with her, shared meals with her, talked with her about my family and where I grew up in western Maine – told her about the hills, rivers and woods of our state. She understands these things.

Kamala Harris is someone who reflects our values. She is someone our children can look up to.

