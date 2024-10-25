LEWISTON — Turnout was strong for the first commemorative “One Lewiston” blood drive at Central Maine Medical Center [CMMC], and the opportunity to donate continues.

The onsite blood drive, which took place on two days last week, was a joint effort among the American Red Cross of Northern New England, LifeFlight of Maine and CMMC. It was organized to honor those who were impacted by the mass shootings in Lewiston on Oct. 25, 2023.

All available donor slots were filled for both days of the blood drive, but the effort is ongoing through an American Red Cross “Sleeves Up” virtual blood drive. People can donate from anywhere using this link: ARC | SleevesUp [redcrossblood.org] and assigning their donation to the “One Lewiston” blood drive.

The goal of the onsite and virtual campaign is to collect a total of 1025 units of blood, a number that is symbolic of 10.25, the date of the tragedy in Lewiston.

“It’s important that people realize they can still participate in this blood drive by donating via the “Sleeves Up” campaign,” said Steve Littleson, president and CEO, Central Maine Healthcare, who donated his own blood during last week’s drive. “The response from our team members and our community has been incredibly heartwarming, and we want to keep that momentum going to help ensure we have enough blood on hand to care for our community.”

On the evening of the tragedy, Central Maine Healthcare [CMH] quickly assembled a large team of surgeons who have expertise in orthopedics, cardiovascular, thoracic, colorectal, urologic, plastic and general surgery. They were aided by more than 100 nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and other CMH healthcare professionals, all of whom have had extensive training in mass casualty incidents. They relied heavily on the blood supply CMMC had on hand at the time, and also on donations from other hospitals in the region.

For those unable to donate blood, giving to Central Maine Healthcare’s Compassionate Care Fund is another way to help support trauma response and support services in central Maine.

