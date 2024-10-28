FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners face some big decisions on who will get part of the county’s nearly $545,000 remaining in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The county received $5.86 million from the federal program and has obligated or spent most of the funds on county or community projects.

Sixteen applications totaling nearly $2 million in requests have recently been received for the remaining $544,722.

Commissioners had stopped funding requests for ARPA funds, waiting to learn how much they would receive for the $4.4 million emergency operations center being built on County Way. They learned earlier this year that the county would receive about $2 million from Congress to pay for the project, in addition to $1.67 million from ARPA funds and $700,000 from the county’s unorganized TIF program .

Representatives for each funding request gave commissioners brief presentations on Thursday, following along with a copy of each request that Susan Pratt, county program administrator, provided.

Several generators are needed, including one for the New Sharon Water District for emergency power and support equipment at a cost of $55,000; one generator for the Rangeley Water District to run the system at $66,000; the Wilton Lions Club at $65,000 to help it become a warming center; Franklin County Emergency Management Agency at $8,000 for a mobile generator that could help the county and others when power goes out.

It appears that last year’s devastating rain and flooding took its toll on operations around the county and the state.

There are also requests for nearly $91,858 to replace dispatch consoles at the Franklin County Regional Communications Center; $67,350 for cloud migration for data from the Franklin County Technology Department; $181,332.38 for window sills and windows; and $17,000 for ceiling fans from the Franklin County Facilities Department.

In addition, there are requests of $50,000 from the Sargent Family Community Fund in Rangeley for health and safety property repairs; $125,000 for SeniorsPlus Meals on Wheels program; $50,000 from the Beth Brunswick Memorial Fund for Children for a Rangeley Child Care Center; $50,000 for the Madrid Historical Society for a community facility; $50,000 for the Kenduskeag Lodge for community center renovations; and $39,794 for a Rangeley radio station upgrade.

There are also requests of $150,000 from the Center for Entrepreneurial Studies for staff to manage core operations, and $50,000 for the Rangeley Lakes Snowmobile Club for a safety kiosk at a trailhead.

Commission Chairman Lance Harvell of Farmington said commissioners will need to decide where the money should go. Commissioners will take up the requests at their next meeting at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the county courthouse.

