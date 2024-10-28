MEXICO — Alysa St. Cyr. of Rumford, whose baby is due to arrive at any time, drove to the Med-Care Ambulance parking lot Thursday afternoon with her partner, Zachary Zinck, and soon-to-be first-time grandmother Kelly Martin of Peru.

“I wanted to make sure the car seat base and everything was all safe,” said the expectant mother.

Maine Bureau of Highway Safety sponsored a free two-hour event at the 290 Highland Terrace facility, where parents and caregivers learned how to properly install their child’s car seat and have their seat checked by certified child passenger safety technicians.

On hand were Erica Davis, highway safety coordinator for the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety; Corey Perreault, child passenger safety instructor; Officer Doug Maifeld of the Rumford Police Department; and Anthony York of the Jay Police Department.

“We find that about 80% of car seats are misused on a regular basis,” Perreault said. “In some cases, that misuse could be harmful to the child should there be an accident, whether the seat is not secured enough in the vehicle, or if the harnesses are not tight enough, in a crash, the baby or child could get ejected.”

She said that over time, the child safety seats have become “easier to use, but they’re still pretty confusing. I’ve been doing this since 1997, and I still have a job. And part of it is, you get new clients all the time. New parents — and a child car seat is something we don’t spend a lot of time thinking about, until we need them.”

Perreault said it takes about a half hour to 45 minutes to go over the car seat check.

She said Maine Bureau of Highway Safety has a section on child passenger highway safety on its website.

“There, you can get general instructions, but car seats are not made the same,” Perreault said. “It’s best to do an appointment because you can usually do hands-on there. They also watch out for car seat recalls as well and get the word out to people.”

Perreault said that when there isn’t a car seat check event available, people can also set up an appointment with the Rumford Police Department, 207-364-4551, or Med-Care Ambulance, 207-364-8748.

