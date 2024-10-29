DIXFIELD — Dirigo Elementary School second graders toured Ludden Memorial Library on Wednesday and most received their first library card.

This is the third year of the field trip, with others scheduled Oct. 23 and 30.

Librarian Cindy Petherbridge said parents must apply for a card for their children who are 7 years old at the time of the tour.

Students, teacher Sarah Thompson and Petherbridge were greeted Wednesday by library Director Korina Lee and assistant library aide Wendy Ames.

Lee shared some differences between the public library at 42 Main St. in Dixfield and the Dirigo school library at 117 Auburn Road in Peru. The public library has toys and “fun kits” for children and movies and DVDs families may borrow. She also pointed out the shelves for the Chickadee 2024-25 picture book award nominees, which can be found at both of libraries.

Lee read “The Three Little Guinea Pigs” by Erica S. Perl, one of this year’s Chickadee picture book award nominees. When the students lined up to leave with their new library cards, she gave them a coloring book page of guinea pig drawings

Damian Viger told Petherbridge he was excited to have a library card “because all my friends got one.”

Petherbridge said the library is open during school vacations and in the summer and has books not available at the school. The library can also loan books from other libraries in the state.

“And we want them to be lifelong library users,” Petherbridge said.

“So, we all work together; the middle school, high school, elementary school and the public libraries. We all try to stay connected,” Petherbridge said.

The library has a preschool story time Mondays from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

It is conducting a food drive for the community and accepting nonperishable and monetary donations through Nov. 9.

“And actually, this whole time we’re doing ‘food for fines,’” Lee said. “So, if anybody has overdue fines on their record and they donated to the food bag, we’ll take their fines off. However, the ‘food for fines’ measure does not include the cost of replacing books or other library items, only overdue fines, she said.

