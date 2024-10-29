DIXFIELD — In a special election held Friday at the Town Office, Laurie Woodhead garnered 26 of the 33 votes cast to win a seat on the Select Board, said Deputy Clerk Christen Lashua on Monday.

Ricky Davis, who was elected to the Select Board in June 2023, resigned his position in September as he moved to Rumford. An ordinance in Dixfield says select board members must all reside in Dixfield.

With four board members, and a possibility of tie votes, Board Chair Richard Pickett said Sept. 9 they did not want to wait until next June to get someone to fill the vacancy on the board.

That term expires in June 2026. Woodhead’s first Select Board boarding was held Monday.

Copy the Story Link