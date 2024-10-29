WILTON — Town officials will seek estimates for restoring gravestones in Lakeview, East Dixfield and East Wilton cemeteries, Town Manager Maria Greeley said.

A resident advised town officials of some toppled stones.

The Cemetery Committee met Thursday to discuss repairs and where to begin.

Public Works Foreman John Masse and Greeley walked through East Wilton and other cemeteries.

“We found all of the stones that were brought to our attention (besides one that was in East Dixfield Cemetery on Weld Road),” Greeley wrote in an email Tuesday. “It looked as though some may have been bumped by a mower and no later than Thursday, most of those stones were corrected by our staff.”

She said they also discussed some of the older stones in multiple cemeteries that have fallen and broken.

“While we understand stones are the responsibility of its owner, we also know that we may not have any contacts for these families,” she wrote.

Some of the stones are very old and many had been facedown in the East Wilton Cemetery on Cemetery Road. A majority of the stones, which date back to 1800s and maybe earlier, were mostly standing Tuesday. Some are still lying on the ground and appear to need repairs before they are stood up.

Lakeview Cemetery is at 94 Lake Road.

“We plan to obtain quotes from restoration companies to see how much it will cost to fix up our cemeteries,” Greeley wrote. “This will not be an immediate action, however we will plan accordingly for our upcoming budget.”

According to the cemetery rules, which are expected to be laminated and posted at each cemetery, if it hasn’t already been done, people need to remove all decorations and plant containers other than stones, permanent markers and heavy urns by Nov. 1 each year.

There were two full burials in 2023-24 and 10 cremations as of May 2. In 2022-23 there were 10 full burials and 19 cremations, according to the committee’s meeting minutes from May 2.

Cemetery Committee members include Kent Wiles, Dick Hall and Maxine Brown, and Greeley and Masse as town staff.

The committee has ideas to make improvements, including the cost for items such as a kiosk.

