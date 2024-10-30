LIVERMORE FALLS — God has given us another beautiful Sunday, Oct. 27, for worship in His House. As members and friends entered First Baptist Church, Maggie Houlihan played familiar hymns on the pipe organ. We hosted a very successful ABCOM Annual Convention over the weekend, and all were feeling uplifted after sharing God’s Word with members of many Baptist Churches in western Maine.

Kay Watson welcomed all and a few announcements were made. She led us as we sang two praise songs: “Rejoice in the Lord, Always” and “Give Thanks”. Pastor Russ gave the Call to Worship as he read from Psalm 9, Verses 1 – 2. He led us into Prayer Time. Several members of the Congregation asked for prayers for friends and families. We ended Prayer Time as we recited the Lord’s Prayer. We sang the Hymn, “Thy Word”, followed by Lynn Knight as she shared a Mission Moment/World Mission, based on the Book of

Luke, Chapter 24, Verses 32 – 35. Pastor Thayer presented the Junior Sermon after the children moved to the front of the Sanctuary. At the end of the Sermon, titled “Secret Box”, the children went to Sunday School. Pastor Thayer announced “Happy Time”, Tithes and Offerings, and Maggie Houlihan and Margaret Emery played “God Made From One Blood” on organ and piano. Special Music was offered by the Worship Team as they sang a joyful rendition of “I Will Call Upon the Lord”.



Pastor Russ’s Sermon titled “Stay With the True Word” was based on Scripture from the Book of 2nd Timothy, Chapter 4, Verses 1 – 5. The Scripture relates a letter, written by the Apostle Paul to his son Timothy. In the letter, Paul urges Timothy not to give in to the words of people who have no faith in God or Jesus. They do not keep faith because they want to live their lives doing and saying what is convenient for them to live as they want without restrictions. Paul warned Timothy to live as a Christian and to be ready

whenever Jesus would return to earth. He told Timothy that:

1. He must speak with those who were nonbelievers, family or friends, because they would not go to Heaven without faith in God.

2. Never give up on family or friends, even if they do not want to hear the Word of God. Be a “nag”.

3. Some people may not recognize their actions as sinful. Make the sinner aware of his/her sins.

4. We all know about sins, so never be afraid to point out sins, but say it in a way that does not judge or condemn.