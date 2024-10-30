LIVERMORE FALLS — God has given us another beautiful Sunday, Oct. 27, for worship in His House.As members and friends entered First Baptist Church, Maggie Houlihan played familiar hymns on the pipe organ.We hosted a very successful ABCOM Annual Convention over the weekend, and all were feeling uplifted after sharing God’s Word with members of many Baptist Churches in western Maine.
Kay Watson welcomed all and a few announcements were made.She led us as we sang two praise songs:“Rejoice in the Lord, Always” and “Give Thanks”.Pastor Russ gave the Call to Worship as he read from Psalm 9, Verses 1–2.He led us into Prayer Time.Several members of theCongregation asked for prayers for friends and families.We ended Prayer Time as we recited the Lord’s Prayer.We sang the Hymn, “Thy Word”, followed by Lynn Knight as she shared a Mission Moment/World Mission, based on the Book of Luke, Chapter 24, Verses 32–35.Pastor Thayer presented the Junior Sermon after the children moved to the front of the Sanctuary.At the end of the Sermon, titled “Secret Box”, the children went to Sunday School.Pastor Thayer announced “Happy Time”, Tithes and Offerings, and Maggie Houlihan and Margaret Emery played “God Made From One Blood” on organ and piano. Special Music was offered by the Worship Team as they sang a joyful rendition of “I Will Call Upon the Lord”.
Pastor Russ’s Sermon titled “Stay With the True Word” was based on Scripture from the Book of 2nd Timothy, Chapter 4, Verses 1–5.The Scripture relates a letter, written by the Apostle Paul to his son Timothy.In the letter, Paul urges Timothy not to give in to the words of people who have no faith in God or Jesus.They do not keep faith because they want to live their lives doing and saying what is convenient for them to live as they want without restrictions.Paul warned Timothy to live asa Christian and to be ready whenever Jesus would return to earth.He told Timothy that:
1. He must speak with those who were nonbelievers, family or friends, because they would not go to Heaven without faith in God.
2.Never give up on family or friends, even if they do not want to hear the Word of God.Be a “nag”.
3.Some people may not recognize their actions as sinful.Make the sinner aware of his/her sins.
4.We all know about sins, so never be afraid to point out sins, but say it in a way that does not judge or condemn.
5.Give hope to the
sinful family member or friend.Remind the person there is a better future waiting to be lived with God as a guide.
6.And, finally, have patience with the person who needs help.Living a Christian life is hard work because it is difficult to resist the temptations of the world around us.We need to believe in the power of Jesus to changeour lives for the good.
We can apply Paul’s advice to life in today’s society: Love, live and share your faith in God and tell others about the changes God has made in your life–be an Evangelist.
TheService ended as we sang the familiar Hymn:“The Solid Rock” and, after the Benediction, we sang, “Savior, Again to Thy Dear Name”.
Announcements:
1.Thursday, Oct. 31, Trunk or Treat.If you want to participate, contact Kay Watson.Cars will set up in the parking lot at 4 p.m. Treats will be handed out from 4:30–7 p.m.
2.We are collecting turkey gravy for the Food Cupboard.Please bring in your gravy by Friday, Nov. 1.In November, we will collect canned corn.
3.The next Soap ‘n More Store will be open on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 9 a.m.– noon.
4.There will be a ” craft fair and bake sale” on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m.– 2 p.m. to benefit Christian Education.
5.Birthday celebration.All are invited to attend the birthday celebration of Mrs. Carol Thayer on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 2 p.m.No gifts, just cards.RSVP Pastor Thayer if you plan to attend.
6.The annual thanksgiving dinner will take place on Nov. 24 after worship.All are invited.After dinner, all are welcome to help decorate the church for the Christmas Season.