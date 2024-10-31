FARMINGTON — Selectmen at the Oct. 22 meeting voted to select a new health insurance plan for employees and set flat buyout rates of $4,400 for employee coverage only, $6,100 for employee and child[ren] or $7,700 for employee family with spouse.

Maine Municipal Employees Health Trust [MMEHT] is dropping the top health insurance plan the town currently offers, Town Manager Erica LaCroix said at the Oct. 8 meeting. The town has offered three plans and she said she wanted to continue doing so.

There are 486 other Maine towns, LaCroix spoke with about half of them regarding their insurance options. “We are low in every category,” she noted on Oct. 22.

“Insurance is a slippery slope,” Selectman Dennis O’Neil said. “It is going nowhere but up. Benefits are a big inducement in this day and age. Most towns are smaller than we are in population.”

LaCroix said most employees would save money with the insurance plan selected. She is trying to support employees while also being fiscally responsible.

A higher buyout could encourage employees to take the buyout as the buyout costs Farmington less than insurance coverage, LaCroix said. The current buyout plan is complicated, most towns give a flat amount, she stated.

If employees choose to take the buyout, they can’t use Medicare, Medicaid or Marketplace plans for insurance, LaCroix added.

In other business, a new lunch wagon permit was approved for Backwoods Roasting LLC, owned by Chris and Sheryl Winter of New Sharon.

“We have been doing backyard things,” Chris said. They had an opportunity to buy a 24 foot trailer, got it licensed, inspected and insured, were at the Wilton Blueberry Festival, he noted. “Farmington Chiropractic has asked us to set up in his parking lot,” he said.

Selectman Richard Morton asked what type of foods are roasted.

A whole hog has been roasted, Chris answered. “Pulled pork, brisket, chicken, smoked mac and cheese,” he stated.

Selectman Chairman Joshua Bell asked if they had specific places in mind.

Different hours are being considered, they would like to set up at some events, Chris replied.

“We are still working full time jobs,” Sheryl said. They are fully booked for catering, have licenses in Industry, New Sharon and Wilton, will not be at one place, she added.

“I wish you guys luck,” Selectman Matthew Smith said.

“We are anxious to get out there,” Chris responded.

