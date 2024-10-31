STRONG — Though the wind was blowing a fierce chill, many gathered at Chandler Farm in Strong for the third annual Haunted Chandler Farm event.

The event lasted from 4:30 – 9 p.m. and started with a Trunk or Treat and children’s games. The movie Hocus Pocus was shown on a projector screen with bales of hay as seats. From 5-6 p.m. there were non-scary guided tours of the haunted trail for children and the regular haunted trail followed from 7-9 p.m. There were many photo opportunities with spooky decorations. Free snacks and hot drinks were served as well.

This free event is hosted by the Chandler family with help from volunteers and donations provided by community members. In a Facebook post, organizers said “Your support and joy are the reasons Haunted Chandler Farm continues to thrive. We look forward to another year of thrills and laughter!”

Copy the Story Link