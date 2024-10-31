Families gather in line for free snacks at the Haunted Chandler Farm event on Saturday, Oct. 26, in Strong. Leo Goddard/Franklin Journal

STRONG — Though the wind was blowing a fierce chill, many gathered at Chandler Farm in Strong for the third annual Haunted Chandler Farm event.

Patty Chadbourne’s Peanuts themed Halloween decorations are seen on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Haunted Chandler Farm event in Strong. It won first place in the decoration contest. Leo Goddard/Franklin Journal

The event lasted from 4:30 – 9 p.m. and started with a Trunk or Treat and children’s games. The movie Hocus Pocus was shown on a projector screen with bales of hay as seats. From 5-6 p.m. there were non-scary guided tours of the haunted trail for children and the regular haunted trail followed from 7-9 p.m. There were many photo opportunities with spooky decorations. Free snacks and hot drinks were served as well.

This free event is hosted by the Chandler family with help from volunteers and donations provided by community members. In a Facebook post, organizers said “Your support and joy are the reasons Haunted Chandler Farm continues to thrive. We look forward to another year of thrills and laughter!”

Carrie Abbott of Strong dresses as a witch for the Trunk or Treat portion of the Haunted Chandler Farm event on Saturday, Oct. 26, in Strong. Abbott is a Halloween enthusiast and says that all of her trunk or treat decorations came right from her bookshelves at home. Her display tied for third place in the decorating contest.  Leo Goddard/Franklin Journal

The pumpkin wall can be seen as families mill about on Oct. 26 at the Haunted Chandler Farm event in Strong. Children were encouraged to place their own carved pumpkins on the pumpkin wall. Leo Goddard/Franklin Journal

