JAY — Residents will be asked Tuesday whether to change the adult use marijuana ordinance to reduce the required setback from adjoining properties to 150 feet instead of the current 200 feet. They will also vote whether to keep the 5-acre parcel minimum now required to cultivate or grow marijuana.

The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Community Building, which is downstairs at Spruce Mountain Middle School, 23 Community Drive.

Voters approved the adult use marijuana ordinance for cultivation and manufacturing with a vote of 805-608 on Nov. 2, 2021.

Resident Mark Mancini had asked the Select Board twice to reduce the setbacks.

Selectpersons asked the Marijuana Committee to review the ordinance. The committee recommended a 50-foot setback and a minimum 5-acre parcel to grow marijuana inside or outdoors and manufacture it.

In June, the majority of the board decided to amend the setback to 150 feet from property lines and keep the minimum 5-acre parcel to grow marijuana inside and outdoors and manufacture it.

The existing setback requires businesses to be 200 feet from property lines and 1,000 feet from schools. The ordinance does not allow retail stores.

