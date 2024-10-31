FARMINGTON — The Mt. Blue Theatre Company will present The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940, a comedy by John Bishop, on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1-2 at 7 p.m. in the Bjorn Auditorium at Mt. Blue High School.

This spoof of classic murder mysteries follows actors, a director, a producer, a composer, and a lyricist as they gather at Elsa Grossenknueten’s mansion for a musical audition; only to be stranded by a snowstorm and shadowed by a killer.

The play, rated PG-13 for mature themes, features cast members Rowan Shanti, Gage Delano, Liam Dorr, and Lily Sparks, along with assistant director Megan Pinkham and stage managers Keyra Cushman and Star Brougham.

Tickets are $4 for students and $6 for adults, available at the door [cash or check only].

