Cast and crew of Mt. Blue Theatre Company gather in front of Mt. Blue Campus, ready to bring “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940” to life with a mix of mystery, comedy, and 1940s flair in Farmington. Submitted photo

FARMINGTON — The Mt. Blue Theatre Company will present The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940, a comedy by John Bishop, on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1-2 at 7 p.m. in the Bjorn Auditorium at Mt. Blue High School.

This spoof of classic murder mysteries follows actors, a director, a producer, a composer, and a lyricist as they gather at Elsa Grossenknueten’s mansion for a musical audition; only to be stranded by a snowstorm and shadowed by a killer.

The play, rated PG-13 for mature themes, features cast members Rowan Shanti, Gage Delano, Liam Dorr, and Lily Sparks, along with assistant director Megan Pinkham and stage managers Keyra Cushman and Star Brougham.

Tickets are $4 for students and $6 for adults, available at the door [cash or check only].

 

Mt. Blue Theatre Company cast prepares for opening night with a lively rehearsal of “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940,” blending suspense and humor for their upcoming performances in Farmington. From left to right: Liam Dorr, Riley Platt, Rowan Shanti. Submitted photo

Cast members of Mt. Blue Theatre Company rehearse a scene from “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940,” bringing 1940s mystery and comedy to life ahead of their fall performances in Farmington. From left to right: Rowan Shanti, Gage Delano, Riley Platt, Bella Sexton-Burchfield, Liam Dorr, Lily Sparks, Emily Ross. Submitted photo

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Farmington Maine, Franklin Journal, RSu 9, theater

Related Stories
Latest Articles