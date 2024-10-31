FARMINGTON — Businesses in the food industry in Farmington are dropping like flies. In the past three months alone, we have witnessed the closure of Gifford’s Ice Cream and Mary Jane’s Slice of Heaven. And now, with the announcement of the permanent closure of Uno Mas, it’s obvious that businesses are leaving town at an alarming rate. Which restaurants will survive?

The announcement for the closure of Uno Mas came in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Oct. 23, reading: “It is with a heavy heart that I have to announce that we will be closing by the end of October. Unfortunately, there are many challenges that we are just unable to overcome.” The post was met with many comments sharing disappointment and sadness for this loss.

In an interview, Uno Mas Owner Ryan Nezol shared that the closure was mostly due to financial stress. He said that profits were down 20% from last year and that both the utility and general overhead costs have doubled what they were since before COVID-19. He noted that the wage hike has a role in increased cost of the business as well.

With the closure of Mary Jane’s Slice of Heaven and Gifford’s Ice Cream in August, it seems that there is a common thread of financial strain on businesses in the food industry in Farmington. Many restaurants are struggling to stay alive post-COVID.

Nezol said that he opened Uno Mas in Farmington nearly eight years ago. The business idea originated when Nezol had been a bartender in the same building as Uno Mas when it was The Granary. He said he had a friend of his from high school, who cooked Mexican food in California, wanted to open a taqueria-style cocktail bar. For three years the two of them ran the business in a small spot before opening a more family-friendly restaurant. Nezol said that although he wanted something smaller, he realized he had to meet public demand and find a compromise. “After eight years, I’ve learned that you have to do what you want, and do it well,” said Nezol.

Nezol said that he is a contract painter and that he will continue with that job after the closure of Uno Mas. He also said that he has goals of helping Will Addelson, the bar manager at Uno Mas to form a new cocktail bar near Sugarloaf called The Red Pony.

The week of October 23 was the final full week that Uno Mas was open. They were open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday the following week, Thursday the 31st being their final day open. They offered full service with a limited menu to say their final goodbyes to patrons. Jason McClure performs one last time from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, as a final send off.

“It’s nice to say goodbye,” said Nezol. “People appreciate it more than I realized.”

It is unknown yet what, if anything, will replace Uno Mas or the other two businesses for that matter.

