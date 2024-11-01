MADRID TOWNSHIP — The High Peaks Alliance and volunteers removed all the posted signs that previously restricted public access to the newly conserved Keystone project lands. This 2,666-acre property, acquired by the Bureau of Parks and Lands [BPL] in May, enhances access to existing BPL lands adjacent to the Appalachian Trail and includes snowmobile and hiking trails, as well as scenic sections of Orbeton and Perham Streams.

Roger Lambert, a co-founder of the High Peaks Alliance, expressed his excitement about this achievement: “This is a big day, chum. Now I guess we’re pushing, I don’t know, 40,000 acres between here and Quill Hill that’s open for business. The State of Maine, we own it, chum. Enjoy.”

Brent West from the High Peaks Alliance emphasized the importance of the day, “Now that the State owns it, the High Peaks Alliance is working with the State of Maine to help clean it up. One of the key tasks was ripping out posted signs to ensure that people could use these public lands. It’s open to use, it’s accessible, and we encourage everyone to enjoy it this hunting season and get out in the woods.”

The collaborative efforts of the High Peaks Alliance, The Nature Conservancy, Maine Appalachian Trail Land Trust, and various partners have made this conservation project possible. Located in the heart of the High Peaks, this area is home to 10 of the 14 tallest mountains in Maine, offering a wealth of recreational opportunities. Lambert highlighted the diverse activities available, “ATV and snow sledding, hunting, fishing, hiking – there are some vistas up here that are reminiscent of the Western feel. This is a very special place that people need to explore.”

The High Peaks Alliance is grateful to the volunteers who helped, as well as to the State of Maine, Maine Appalachian Trail Land Trust, and The Nature Conservancy for their roles in making this deal a reality. “Hats off to the State for grabbing this and The Nature Conservancy for helping put this deal together. It’s a big day for Western Maine. It’s a big day for Maine,” Lambert concluded.

To stay updated on the latest news and initiatives from the High Peaks Alliance, sign up for the newsletter at https://highpeaksalliance.org/join-our-newsletter.

Video footage was captured by Taylor Walker Films. The video This is Conservation can be found here on YouTube: https://youtu.be/BFU1l0el43k?si=ljD_YbVieFGwME4b. Check out Taylor’s work at taylorwalkerfilm.com.

Copy the Story Link