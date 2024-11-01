FARMINGTON — The UMF Emery Community Arts Center welcomes the Bread & Puppet Theater to the University of Maine at Farmington campus to perform “The Possibilitarian Imperative Everything Show,” followed by “Gray Lady Cantata #9.” The production will take place Sunday, Nov. 10, at 7:30 p.m. in the Emery Performance Space. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Admission is a suggested donation of $10-$25 with no one turned away for lack of funds. UMF students free with I.D. Advance tickets are available at Up Front & Pleasant Gourmet [157 Front St., Farmington]. Space is limited, tickets will be sold at the door, but acquiring tickets in advance is recommended.

The Bread & Puppet Theater is an internationally celebrated company that champions a visually rich, street-theater brand of performance art filled with music, dance and slapstick. Believing that theater is a basic necessity like bread, the company frequently brings its work to the streets for those who may not otherwise go to the theater. Its shows are political and spectacular, with puppets often on stilts, wearing huge masks with expressive faces, singing, dancing and playing music.

As always, the shows will include puppets large and small, music, up-to-the-minute politics, and spectacles not to be missed. After the show Bread & Puppet will serve its famous sourdough rye bread with aioli, and Bread & Puppet’s “Cheap Art” – books, posters, postcards, pamphlets and banners from the Bread & Puppet Press – will be for sale.

The Emery Arts Center gallery is located on Academy St. [between Main St. and High St.] in downtown Farmington. The gallery is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6pm; Saturday, 12pm – 6 p.m. Closed Sundays and holidays. Please check Emery’s website for updates at https://wpsites.maine.edu/emerycommunityartscenter/.

